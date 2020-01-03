BidaskClub Downgrades Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Hold

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of CRSP opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,846,000 after purchasing an additional 906,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $21,167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

