Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

