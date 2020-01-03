Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $51,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

