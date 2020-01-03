Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

DVAX opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,380,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 884,854 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,949,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 660,526 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

