Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of IO stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Ion Geophysical has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ion Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ion Geophysical Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Ion Geophysical Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kirkland Lake Gold to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kirkland Lake Gold to “Buy”
Invitation Homes Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Invitation Homes Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Jumia Technologies Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Jumia Technologies Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Warrior Met Coal Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Warrior Met Coal Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Acushnet Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Acushnet Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report