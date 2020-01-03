Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of IO stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Ion Geophysical has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

