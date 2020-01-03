Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to “Buy”

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

