Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,138.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.