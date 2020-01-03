Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.