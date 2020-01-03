Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 97.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

