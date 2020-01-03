Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

NYSE GOLF opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Acushnet by 89.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acushnet by 790.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

