Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATTO shares. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Atento alerts:

NYSE ATTO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Atento had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.