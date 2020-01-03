Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

GLJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grenke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.90 ($112.67).

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €93.15 ($108.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49. Grenke has a twelve month low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a twelve month high of €96.70 ($112.44).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.