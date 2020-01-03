Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.53.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

