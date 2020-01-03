NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

