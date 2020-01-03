Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NWBI stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $871,130 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 298,010 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

