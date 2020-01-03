Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWPX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.80. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

