OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE OMF opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.32. OneMain has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OneMain by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in OneMain by 118.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OneMain by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.