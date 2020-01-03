Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,758.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,591. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

