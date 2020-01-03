PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNNT. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 238.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 30.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 153,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.