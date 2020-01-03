Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PS. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 761.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819,609 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 55.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

