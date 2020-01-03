Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to “Hold”

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

PUB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $106,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,287 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.