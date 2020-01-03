Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) to “Buy”

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PTE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PTE stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polarityte will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,233 shares of company stock valued at $149,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

