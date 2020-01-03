Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

Uniqure stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,373,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,122 shares of company stock worth $2,873,598. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,390 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth $70,163,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth $37,121,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the third quarter worth $17,854,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

