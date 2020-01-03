Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth about $46,386,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 42.8% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 14.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 242,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

