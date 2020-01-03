Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAL. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%. Research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

