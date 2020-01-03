SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

