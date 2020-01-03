Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

