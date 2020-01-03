Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of DBD opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.