Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $745.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

