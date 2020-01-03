Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,184 shares of company stock valued at $156,571 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

