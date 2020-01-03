Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

NYSE:CODI opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

