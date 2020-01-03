Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $870.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.80. Seacor has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,232,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

