Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE BRC opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $253,184.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,173.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,691 shares of company stock worth $1,973,539. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 474.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 46.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

