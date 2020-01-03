Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

AROC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

AROC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.83. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,760,589. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

