American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a provider of dialysis services primarily in the United States. It also offers outpatient and inpatient dialysis treatments for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is based in Beverly, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARA. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

