Head-To-Head Survey: Workiva (NYSE:WK) versus CommVault Systems (NYSE:CVLT)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workiva and CommVault Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $244.34 million 8.24 -$50.07 million ($0.93) -46.62 CommVault Systems $710.96 million 2.91 $3.56 million $0.60 75.33

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of CommVault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -14.02% -208.31% -11.04% CommVault Systems -0.39% 7.18% 3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Workiva and CommVault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 1 1 2 0 2.25 CommVault Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. CommVault Systems has a consensus target price of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Workiva.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Workiva on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports. It also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, the company offers Commvault HyperScale, a cloud-ready on premises data management solution; and Commvault HyperScale software and appliances. Further, it provides customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, training, implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infinidat, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

