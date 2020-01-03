Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,745,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

CLAR stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $405.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.