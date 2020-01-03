Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.48.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $153.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.21 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $1,796,415.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares in the company, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,204 shares of company stock worth $41,840,883. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.