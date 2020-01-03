FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tesco PLC Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tesco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Tesco has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

