Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.09 million.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.32. The company has a market cap of $459.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 12-month low of C$2.64 and a 12-month high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

