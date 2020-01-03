FY2019 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

LBRT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.39. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $182,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

