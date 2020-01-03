Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Issued By KeyCorp

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average of $178.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $191.14. The firm has a market cap of $369.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

