Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMTC. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

BMTC stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,479 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

