Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beyond Meat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $130.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,864,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $24,102,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.