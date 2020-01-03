CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $19,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 148,501 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

