CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 53.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 855,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 298,332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CDK Global by 32.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 729,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

