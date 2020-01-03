Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

CELH stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

