Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colliers International Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,164,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

