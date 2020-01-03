Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PC Connection by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 72.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 3.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

