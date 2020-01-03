Brokerages Set Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $99.78

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Science Applications International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after buying an additional 1,371,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 183.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after buying an additional 546,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,167,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after buying an additional 578,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

